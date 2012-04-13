* Deal to be formalised on Monday - industry sources
* Sechin to attend analyst briefing in New York next Weds
* Rosneft to enter three North American projects
* Venture to examine tight oil in Siberia
(Adds details)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 13 Russian state oil firm
Rosneft will gain access to hard-to-recover
hydrocarbon resources in North America in exchange for access to
Russia's Arctic offshore when it finalises a joint venture deal
with ExxonMobil on Monday, industry sources said on
Friday.
Russia's oil tsar, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, will
present the project to analysts with the head of ExxonMobil, Rex
Tillerson, and the head of Rosneft, Eduard Khudainatov, on
Wednesday in New York, according to a copy of the invitation.
Rosneft was offered a role in seven ExxonMobil projects
under the terms of a landmark Arctic drilling deal last year
which could open up 36 billion barrels of oil in the untapped
offshore province above Russia's Soviet-era oil and gas
heartland in Western Siberia.
Rosneft chose three projects to start with, the sources
said, though other projects will eventually be pursued.
Rosneft's focus in North America will be on so-called
unconventional hydrocarbons - including resources such as shale
oil and shale gas.
The joint venture deal will be formalised on Monday, the
sources said.
An Exxon spokesman said an announcement would be posted on
the company's web site later on Friday regarding next
Wednesday's briefing. A representative for Sechin declined to
confirm his travel plans. Rosneft declined to comment.
ExxonMobil has unconventional projects in the Permian Basin
in West Texas, an old province like Western Siberia where tight
oil has regained its appeal at higher oil prices, as well as
several unconventional fields in Canada.
Under the terms of the deal, initialled in August 2011, the
two will also look at joint development of tight oil resources
in Western Siberia, where production of conventional oil is in
steep decline.
Russian oil companies have little experience in tight oil
but look to U.S. technologies as an example of what is possible
at home. Russian No.2 oil producer LUKOIL has also said it is
interested in pursuing unconventional oil in the United States,
though it has been put off by high asset prices.
Rosneft has said that it could have more than 2.5 billion
tonnes of oil in the shales of the so-called Bazhenov formation
at its West Siberian conventional fields.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Melissa Akin, Olesya
Astakhova and Douglas Busvine in Moscow, additional reporting by
Matt Daily in New York, Writing by Melissa Akin, Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Matthew Tostevin)