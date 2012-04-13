* Deal to be formalised on Monday - industry sources
* Sechin to attend analyst briefing in New York
* Rosneft to enter three North American projects
* Venture to examine tight oil in Siberia
(Identifies the three projects chosen by Rosneft)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 13 Russian state oil firm
Rosneft will gain access to North American energy
sources and know-how for developing hard-to-produce reserves
when it finalises a joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp
on Monday, industry sources said.
Rosneft was offered a role in seven ExxonMobil
projects under its landmark deal last year with the biggest U.S.
oil company, which could open up 36 billion barrels of oil in
the Arctic offshore and help keep Russia's place as the world's
top producer.
Rosneft chose three to start. Two industry sources with
knowledge of the deal said they were La Escalera Ranch, a
tight-oil project in West Texas, a drilling venture in the
Cardium shale in Canada's province of Alberta, and 20 fields in
the U.S. Gulf of Mexico out of the 144 operated by ExxonMobil.
Sources said they would gain minority interests in the
projects, and may pursue more joint projects in future,
including ventures in third countries.
Rosneft's focus in North America will be on so-called
unconventional hydrocarbons - including resources such as shale
oil and shale gas - which cannot be accessed with conventional
vertical drilling. It will seek to deploy the advanced recovery
methods at its own fields in Siberia.
Russia's oil tsar, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, will
present the project to analysts with Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson,
and the head of Rosneft, Eduard Khudainatov, on Wednesday in New
York, according to an invitation to the event.
Exxon posted an announcement regarding the briefing on its
website later on Friday. The 2-hour meeting will also include a
Rosneft presentation on the Russian oil industry, the posting
said.
The joint venture deal will be formalised on Monday, the
sources said. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry
Peskov, said, however, that he was not aware of any planned
meetings on the matter.
Finalising the joint venture will mark a major turnaround for
Exxon, which scaled back its presence in Russia after failing to
buy into the country's largest oil company Yukos, whose boss,
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was arrested in 2003.
Khodorkovsky was subsequently jailed for fraud and tax
evasion, Yukos was bankrupted by back-tax claims and Rosneft
snapped up its prime assets at auction to become Russia's
largest oil producer.
TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER
Exxon has highlighted the potential of its projects in West
Texas, where the fields of the Permian Basin - a mature
oil-producing region like Western Siberia with tight oil that is
harder to extract than conventional oil - have regained appeal
at higher oil prices.
Under the terms of the deal, initialled in August 2011, the
two will also look at joint development of tight oil in Western
Siberia, where production of conventional oil is in decline.
Russian oil companies have little experience in tight oil but
look to U.S. technologies as an example of what is possible at
home.
Russia's No.2 oil producer, LUKOIL, has also said
it is interested in pursuing unconventional oil in the United
States, though it has been put off by high asset prices.
Rosneft has said that it could have more than 2.5 billion
tonnes of oil in the shales of the so-called Bazhenov formation
at its West Siberian conventional fields, discovered and
explored by Soviet-era geologists.
Analysts say the Siberian tight oil, held in non-porous rock,
might be brought to production sooner than the three offshore
blocks in the hostile and challenging environment of the Arctic
Kara Sea that Rosneft and Exxon plan to explore.
Russia has not made a major oil discovery since the Soviet
era, and developing offshore and unconventional fields will be
vital to keeping its lead as the world's largest oil producer
and sustaining output at above 10 million barrels per day.
The Exxon-Rosneft deal was contingent on a softened tax
regime for Arctic offshore investment. That won political
backing on Thursday from Putin, who returns to the Kremlin next
month after winning a presidential election.
In contrast to the United States, where oil companies face
political pressure to pay more taxes, Russia, is looking for
ways to ease one of the world's toughest tax regimes that has
been blamed for a shortfall in investment in the sector which
provides the country with over half its budget revenue.
Speculation has intensified, meanwhile, over the lineup of
Russia's next government, to be headed by outgoing President
Dmitry Medvedev, who has a history of conflict with Sechin and
forced him to stand down as Rosneft chairman last year.
Sechin - who has been close to Putin for two decades - could
cement his claim to stay on by wrapping up the Exxon-Rosneft
deal, although a move to one of the structures that report
directly to the Kremlin has also been mooted.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Melissa Akin, Olesya
Astakhova, Gleb Bryanski and Douglas Busvine in Moscow;
Additional reporting by Matt Daily in New York; Writing by
Melissa Akin and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Matthew Tostevin
and Tim Dobbyn)