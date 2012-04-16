MOSCOW, April 16 Russian state oil firm Rosneft
and U.S. firm Exxon Mobil will sign a
wide-ranging strategic partnership later on Monday at Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin's residence, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson was expected to attend the event,
which will be held at Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside
Moscow and has been scheduled for 4 p.m. (1200 GMT), one of the
sources said.
The deal will grant Rosneft access to Exxon's North American
projects and seek to transfer know-how to Rosneft's fields in
Western Siberia, in addition to launching the joint search for
oil in Russia's Arctic offshore, industry sources say.
