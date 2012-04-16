* Rosneft to get access to Exxon projects in North America
* Partners seek to transfer know-how to develop Russian
reserves
* Reforms to Russian offshore taxation unlock deal
* JV to explore for oil in Russian Arctic, Black Sea
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Douglas Busvine
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 16 Rosneft
and Exxon Mobil Corp wrapped up a landmark
alliance on Monday that will secure vital know-how and upstream
access to North America for the Russian state oil firm and bulk
up the U.S. major's global reserves base.
The wide-ranging deal will grant Rosneft access to three
projects in North America, where Exxon is developing
hard-to-recover reserves in West Texas, the Canadian province of
Alberta and in the Gulf of Mexico.
The two companies will also seek to transfer know-how from
those projects to develop Rosneft's own vast reserves of tight
oil trapped in non-porous rocks like shale at three of its
biggest fields in Western Siberia.
"Today really is a historic day ... it marks the beginning
of a new and broader relationship between our companies," Exxon
CEO Rex Tillerson told a signing ceremony hosted by Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside
Moscow.
Exxon, the largest listed oil firm in the world, struck an
initial partnership with Rosneft last August to search for oil
in three blocks of Russia's Arctic Kara Sea previously estimated
by Rosneft to hold 36 billion barrels of recoverable reserves.
Those offshore riches are larger than Exxon's entire reserve
base at the end of last year, which totalled 24.9 billion
barrels of oil and its natural gas equivalent.
Exxon and other Western oil companies have struggled to grow
production and add reserves as state-owned oil companies assert
more rights to their country's resources.
Finalising that preliminary deal was contingent on Russia
introducing a new tax regime that would make it economically
viable for oil companies to shoulder the huge up-front costs of
offshore exploration.
Putin last week supported reforms to offshore taxation that
would eliminate export duties and lower Mineral Extraction Tax,
clearing the way for Monday's signing.
"The new regime will potentially provide the certainty
needed to attract foreign investment into the Russian offshore,"
analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, led by Karen
Kostanian, wrote in a note earlier on Monday.
Rosneft President Eduard Khudainatov said he had written to
four Russian oil companies - Lukoil, TNK-BP,
Bashneft and Surgutneftegas - inviting them
to participate in offshore projects.
Rosneft shares earlier rose by 1.8 percent before giving up
their gains as Russian stocks weakened late in the session.
CLOSING OUT THE DEAL
For Exxon the partnership secures an Arctic prize that was
coveted by British oil major BP before its own talks with
Rosneft collapsed last May.
It also marks a turnaround for Exxon, which scaled back its
involvement in Russia after its attempt to buy into Yukos - then
the country's largest oil firm - was thwarted by the arrest in
2003 of Yukos owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Khodorkovsky was jailed for fraud and tax evasion, Yukos was
bankrupted by back-tax claims and Rosneft snapped up its prime
assets at auction to become Russia's largest oil firm.
Allen Good, an oil analyst with Morningstar who follows
Exxon, said the deal underscores the U.S. oil company's need to
chase increasingly costlier barrels of oil. He also cautioned of
political risk.
"I guess they are taking on a little bit more risk by
getting in bed with Russia," Good said. "Once you take away the
project's execution risk, Russia will always be a question."
Even so Exxon, because it is known for its operational
excellence, is probably the right company for the Arctic
project, Good said.
The partners confirmed they would invest $3.2 billion
initially to search for oil in the Arctic and Black Sea in a
venture to be two-thirds owned by Rosneft and a third by Exxon.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, an architect of
the deal, said investments in the three Arctic Kara Sea blocks
could eventually run to $200-$300 billion, and in the Black Sea
to as much as $50 billion.
Sechin also said Exxon should be able to book the offshore
reserves on a pro-rata basis as minority partner in the
exploration joint venture.
Seismic work will begin in the Arctic blocks this year with
a view to drilling a first exploration well in 2014. In the
Black Sea, seismic survey work should be completed by mid-year
and first exploration drilling in 2014-15, the firms said.
Russia, the world's largest oil producer, needs to develop
its offshore energy riches to meet its long-term goal of
sustaining output at above 10 million barrels per day as flows
from its oil-producing heartland of Western Siberia slow.
Analysts caution, however, that commercial offshore
production is years - and possibly decades - away and applying
to Russia the modern recovery methods that have boosted on-shore
U.S. oil production of late could prove to be a quicker win.
TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER
Under the deal, Rosneft will gain 30 percent stakes in three
projects in North America: The first project is developing tight
oil in West Texas, the second covers 20 deepwater blocks in the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the third is exploiting shale oil in
Canada's province of Alberta.
Seeking to apply that know-how in Russia, the partners will
conduct a feasibility study into developing an estimated 1.7
billion tonnes of tight oil at Rosneft's large Prirazlomnoye,
Mamontovskoye and Priobskoye fields in Western Siberia.
The Exxon-Rosneft deal marks a personal milestone for Sechin
as Putin - elected as president last month - prepares to form a
new administration.
Outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev is expected to take on
the role of prime minister in a job switch with his mentor
Putin. Medvedev has a history of conflict with Sechin, whom he
ousted as Rosneft chairman last year.
Sechin, who has been close to Putin for two decades, could
cement his bid to stay on with the Exxon-Rosneft deal, although
a move to one of the security structures that report directly to
the Kremlin has also been mooted. He will join a briefing for
analysts on the deal on Wednesday in New York.
(Additional reporting by Melissa Akin and Gleb Bryanski, and
Anna Driver in Houston; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by
Peter Graff, Melissa Akin and Phil Berlowitz)