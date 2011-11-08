Nov 8 Development of oil and gas in shale and
other unconventional formations in global markets will move
forward more slowly than in North America, where infrastructure
and a supportive regulatory framework already exist, an Exxon
Mobil (XOM.N) executive said on Tuesday.
"I would caution that this process will likely go slower
than it did in North America," Mark Albers, senior vice
president of Exxon, told the World Shale Gas conference in
Houston.
Other advantages found in North America include a
well-developed oilfield services industry and competitive
markets, Albers said.
Exxon, the largest natural gas producer in the United
States, is also searching for oil and gas in a number of
countries, including Poland and Argentina.
