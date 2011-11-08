* Exxon in Indonesia, Argentina and Europe
* BHP also sees slow international development
* Argentina's Vaca Muerta formation seen hot
(Adds YPF discovery, updates shares)
By Anna Driver
Nov 8 Development of oil and gas in shale and
other unconventional formations will move forward more slowly
in markets other than North America, where infrastructure and a
supportive regulatory framework already exist, oil executives
said on Tuesday.
"I would caution that this process will likely go slower
than it did in North America," Exxon Senior Vice President Mark
Albers told the World Shale Gas conference in Houston.
Other advantages in North America include a well-developed
oilfield services industry and competitive markets, Albers
said.
Exxon, the largest natural gas producer in the United
States, is also searching for oil and gas in countries that
include Poland, Argentina and Indonesia.
An announcement late on Monday from Argentina's YPF
(YPFD.BA) buoyed prospects for shale exploration in that
country. YPF said it found nearly a billion barrels in energy
resources in the Vaca Muerta formation in the Neuquen
province.[ID:nN1E7A6272]
Apache Corp (APA.N), based in the U.S., is also drilling
wells in the Vaca Muerta but testing is still in an early
stage, the company has said.
Exxon purchased XTO Energy last year with the aim of taking
the natural gas exploration company's knowledge in drilling
shale formations abroad.
The chief executive officer of BHP Petroleum (BHP.AX), the
oil and gas arm of miner BHP Billiton, said the industry needs
a number of factors to fall into place when exploring for shale
gas outside North America, including locating the best shale
and an indigenous gas market.
The process will develop at different paces, but "will go
very slow," BHP Petroleum CEO Michael Yeager told the
audience.
In August BHP completed the acquisition of U.S.-based
Petrohawk Energy Corp for $12.1 billion, a steep premium, as it
sought a large position in shale basins including the Eagle
Ford Shale in Texas.
Shares of Exxon closed up 1 percent at $79.74 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Bernard Orr)