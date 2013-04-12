By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON, April 12
working on Friday to remove the ruptured section of its Arkansas
crude oil pipeline, but had no estimate on how long repairs
would take or when the line would restart.
Exxon expected to remove the damaged section this week. The
company did not have a more definitive timeframe on Friday,
spokeswoman Kim Jordan said.
She said the length of the portion being removed from the
Pegasus pipeline that ruptured two weeks ago would be determined
once excavation to reach it had finished. Exxon said that
portion would be sent to an independent, third-party laboratory
for metallurgy testing.
However, Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, who
launched an investigation into the 5,000-barrel oil spill, said
earlier this week that the rupture was more than 22 feet (6.7
meters) long and two inches (5 cm) wide.
McDaniel said his office had retained private Washington
D.C. disaster-response firm Witt O'Brien's to analyze
independently Exxon's cleanup process.
Some residents evacuated from their neighborhood when the
rupture sent crude spilling in yards and streets have the option
to return to their homes, a spokesman for the Arkansas
Department of Health said on Friday.
"It's recommended that they go through a little bit of
airing out. Their homes have been closed up," the spokesman, Ed
Barham, said.
He said the affected residents in the neighborhood in
Mayflower, a town about 25 miles (40 km) north of Little Rock,
can continue air monitoring if they so choose after their
return.
Exxon said the company was developing a plan to address
concerns about long-term values of the affected homes, "up to
and including home purchases".