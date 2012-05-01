(Adds detail about Baton Rouge refinery, others)

May 1 Production at Exxon Mobil Corp's 502,000 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery continued to be unaffected on Tuesday by a shut key pipeline.

The Baton Rouge refinery, the nation's third largest, is one of five refineries supplied by the 160,000 bpd North Line pipeline, which was shut late Saturday by a 1,900-barrel leak near Torbert, Louisiana.

"Exxon Mobil Pipeline Co's focus is on cleanup operations," said Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore on Tuesday.

No date has been given for the restart of the North Line pipeline, but Exxon said it expects to restart the South Line portion of the HLS pipeline, which moves heavy Louisiana sweet crude to Baton Rouge and other locations this week.

The South Line was shut in April for a regulatory required integrity assessment. Exxon said it completed integrity assessment on the South Line, which runs from Raceland to Anchorage, Louisiana.

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said on Tuesday it continued to monitor the repair to the North Line pipeline in Pointe Coupee Parish, Louisiana.

Other refiners did not reply to messages requesting comment about the possible impact of the North Line shutdown on their production Tuesday.

Like the Baton Rouge refinery, the other refineries can receive crude oil from other pipelines or waterborne supply. The Exxon refinery sits next to the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Alden Bentley and Sofina Mirza-Reid)