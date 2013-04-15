HOUSTON, April 15 Exxon Mobil Corp crews on Monday were removing the ruptured portion of an Arkansas crude pipeline that leaked about 5,000 barrels of oil late last month, a spokeswoman said.

"The pipe is being cut and removed as we speak," spokeswoman Kim Jordan said.

The company had no estimate on when the pipeline would be repaired or when it would restart, she said.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)