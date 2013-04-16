RPT-COLUMN-Oil traders back off bets on accelerated rebalancing: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.
April 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said a new section of its Pegasus pipeline was installed on Tuesday, a day after the company removed the ruptured portion of the Arkansas crude pipeline that leaked about 5,000 barrels of oil late last month.
"The damaged portion was removed Monday and transported to an independent third-party laboratory for metallurgy testing," the company said in a statement.
The company's Pegasus pipeline, which can transport more than 90,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude oil to Texas from Illinois, ruptured on March 29 in a subdivision of Mayflower, Arkansas, about 20 miles northeast of Little Rock.
The company had no estimate on when the pipeline would be repaired or when it would restart, company spokeswoman Kim Jordan had said on Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude lost more ground on Wednesday on rising U.S. oil output, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 Production, capital expenditure and remaining reserves in Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta fell in 2016, a "challenging" year with low oil prices and a wildfire that hurt the industry, according to a provincial report on Tuesday.