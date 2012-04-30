WASHINGTON, April 30 The U.S. pipeline regulator
is closely monitoring the shutdown of an Exxon Mobil
pipeline after a leak in Louisiana over the weekend, an agency
spokeswoman said on Monday.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
has sent an inspector to investigate the leak, said Jeannie
Layson, PHMSA's director for Governmental, International, and
Public Affairs.
"Prior to resuming operation, the failed section of pipeline
will need to be repaired and tested in accordance with PHMSA
safety requirements," Layson said in a statement. "At this time,
PHMSA has not issued any enforcement orders to the operator
requiring restart approval," she added.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gary Hill)