TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's second-largest refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Monday it is considering how to reduce its oil refining capacity, taking into account how fast domestic demand is projected to fall.

The company added that its parent ExxonMobil's move to reduce its stake in exchange for 302 billion yen ($3.94 billion) was not triggered by Japanese government moves to improve refining efficiency, which effectively required it to build a new secondary unit or cut crude refining capacity.

($1 = 76.7350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda)