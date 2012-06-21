LONDON, June 21 U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it has been looking to reconfigure its Fawley refinery in Britain, permanently decommissioning one crude distillation unit.

"The reconfiguration includes the decommissioning of one of Fawley's three 'pipestills' -installations more commonly known as distillation towers, in which crude oil is boiled to separate it into its component parts," Exxon said in an emailed response.

"This is scheduled to take place in September 2012. The Pipestill that is being decommissioned produces fuel oil, of which there is excess supply in the UK and gas oil, which is currently being exported to a declining West African market."

The company said there would not be any job losses after the decommissioning. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)