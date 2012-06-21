* Fawley is the largest refinery in the UK
* Traders say decommission to cut its capacity by a quarter
* Exxon says no job losses
(Adds diesel unit outage)
By Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, June 21 U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil
said on Thursday it will reconfigure its Fawley
refinery, Britain's largest, permanently decommissioning one
crude distillation unit.
"The reconfiguration includes the decommissioning of one of
Fawley's three 'pipestills' -installations more commonly known
as distillation towers, in which crude oil is boiled to separate
it into its component parts," Exxon said in an emailed response.
"This is scheduled to take place in September 2012. The
pipestill that is being decommissioned produces fuel oil, of
which there is excess supply in the UK, and gas oil, which is
currently being exported to a declining West African market."
The company said there would not be any job losses after the
decommissioning.
Currently, the Fawley refinery, on England's south coast,
has a capacity to process 330,000 barrels of crude oil per day
(bpd).
The company did not specify the capacity of the crude
distillation unit to be decommissioned. Traders said the
capacity was 80,000 bpd, leading to about a 24 percent cut to
the total capacity.
ExxonMobil said that the decommissioning would not have any
impact on auto fuel output, and that it would continue to assess
the potential for additional investment to increase diesel
production. The proportion of diesel in the UK auto fuel market
has grown at the expense of gasoline.
The company did not specify the value of the potential
investment and said it would not issue any further information
about the decommissioning or the improvement of the refinery.
Traders said Fawley has shut a diesel making hydrotreater
and it would shut a gasoline making fluid catalytic cracker for
planned maintenance in September. Exxon declined to comment on
its operation status.
European refineries have been suffering from the fall in
fuel demand in the region since the economic crisis in 2008.
Although some refineries have been forced to shut
permanently and take on a role as terminals, Exxon's Fawley
follows French Total's Gonfreville and Italian ERG's
Isab refineries, which have reduced total crude
distillation capacity for survival.
In the UK, the Coryton refinery has been struggling to find
a buyer since former operator Swiss based Petroplus
filed insolvency in December.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; additional reporting by Jessica
Donati, editing by William Hardy)