(Updates with ExxonMobil's confirmation)
HANOI Oct 27 U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp
discovered hydrocarbons in August off the coast of
Danang, in central Vietnam, the company said on Thursday.
The Financial Times had reported that ExxonMobil has made a
potentially significant gas discovery off the coast of central
Vietnam, in an area also claimed by China.
"We can confirm ExxonMobil Exploration and Production
Vietnam Limited drilled its second exploration well offshore
Danang in August 2011 and encountered hydrocarbons," the world's
largest oil group by market capitalisation said.
"Data from the well are being analysed. Our first well
offshore Vietnam did not encounter hydrocarbons," Patrick
McGinn, from ExxonMobil's Upstream Media Relations, said in the
statement.
The FT said the second well is in block 118 off the coast of
Danang. The company did not comment on the size of the
discovery.
The newspaper cited an executive from state-run
PetroVietnam, ExxonMobil's production partner, as saying they
had found gas, while an executive from another oil firm
prospecting nearby said it was "a potentially significant find",
given the geology of the area.
The newspaper said the gas was discovered in an area also
claimed by China, bringing the territorial row over
the resource-rich South China Sea back into focus at a time when
claimants to the sea have been trying to cool tension after a
series of disputes this year.
One of China's most popular newspapers, the Global Times,
cautioned on Tuesday that nations involved in territorial
disputes in the waters should "mentally prepare for the sounds
of cannons" if they remain at loggerheads with Beijing.
This came after the official People's Daily said a joint
energy project between India and Vietnam in the South China Sea
infringes on China's territorial sovereignty.
ExxonMobil has a licence from the Vietnamese government to
explore blocks 117, 118 and 119 off the coast of Danang. This
area falls well within what Vietnam claims is its 200-mile
exclusive economic zone under international maritime law, the FT
said.
But these blocks also fall within China's vast claim to
almost the entire South China Sea, also claimed in part by
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan, the FT said. The
sea and areas such as the Spratly Islands and other atolls are
believed to have rich deposits of oil and gas and is also a rich
fishing ground.
China has pressed international oil companies, including BP
and ExxonMobil, to withdraw from oil and gas exploration
deals with Vietnam, FT said, citing industry executives and
leaked American diplomatic cables that have been published
online by Wikileaks.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Writing by Ramthan Hussain;
Editing by Michael Urquhart)