July 9 U.S. oil group ExxonMobil said
its Esso Angola unit had started oil production from the Kizomba
Satellites project located offshore Angola.
The initial phase of the project was expected to produce
100,000 barrels of oil per day, and recover a total of about 250
million barrels from the Mavacola and Clochas fields, 150
kilometres off the coast of Angola.
Besides Esso Angola, other co-venturers in the oil block
include BP Exploration (Angola) Ltd and Eni Exploration Angola.
