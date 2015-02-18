BRIEF-Air Canada announces renewal of shareholder rights plan
* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016
MELBOURNE Feb 18 The chairman of ExxonMobil's Australian division said the company was well positioned to chase acquisitions amid low oil and gas prices.
Australia has more than $190 billion of liquefied natural gas export projects under construction.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review