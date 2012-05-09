PARIS May 9 ExxonMobil's 240,000
barrels per day Port-Jerome refinery in France has restarted
after the largest ever maintenance operation on the site, the
company said on Wednesday.
"Restart operations began on May 4 and will continue in the
coming few days," an ExxonMobil spokeswoman said. She could not
immediately provide an exact date when the refinery would reach
full production.
The company began a partial maintenance at Port-Jerome on
March 4 as part of a regular planned outage that takes place
every six years but also included projects such as improvements
in environmental performance and gasoil production, she said.
The company declined to give a volume for the drop in
output.
Port Jerome, which was merged with the Gravenchon refinery,
produces for domestic and export markets.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Ikuko Kurahone
and Alison Birrane)