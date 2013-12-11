SINGAPORE Dec 11 Exxonmobil has offered gasoil cargoes through a rare term tender from its joint-venture refinery in Saudi Arabia, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The company has offered 11 to 12 cargoes of either 300,000 barrels or 500,000 barrels each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading from Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

The cargoes are to be loaded over January to December, next year, the sources said.

The tender closes on Dec. 12 and is valid until Dec. 20.

The Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Co, or Samref, normally sells spot gasoil cargoes through private negotiations and has not sold term cargoes in a few years, a Singapore-based trader said.