UPDATE 6-Oil edges up after Iraq urges extension of OPEC cuts
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
May 7 ExxonMobil Corp said it is starting development of the Julia oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico.
Capital cost for the project, which is expected to begin production in 2016, is estimated to be more than $4 billion.
Initial development phase is expected to result in daily oil production of 34,000 barrels, the company said.
The field, estimated to have nearly six billion barrels of resource, comprises five leases in the ultra-deepwater Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico.
ExxonMobil, which is the operator, holds a 50 percent interest in Julia oilfield. Statoil Gulf of Mexico LLC holds the rest.
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* KKR will be investing nearly $1.4 billion in capital alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet and employee commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: