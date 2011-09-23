Sept 22 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) continues to
acquire acreage in the Utica shale in Ohio, as the oil and gas
major moves to capitalize on what is thought to be one of the
biggest sources of crude oil in the United States.
Exxon is active in both the Marcellus and the Utica shales,
company spokesman Jeff Neu told Reuters by email, adding that
it was still too early in the process to divulge details.
The Utica shale, which stretches southwest from New York
and Canada to Tennessee, lies roughly 3,000 to 7,000 feet
beneath the better-known Marcellus shale formation.
The area is swarming with oil and gas companies, such as
Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) and Hess Corp (HES.N), staking
their claims to a huge formation whose potential remains as yet
unknown.
Exxon has a large presence in the Marcellus shale after it
bought natural gas company XTO Energy for about $30 billion
last year and two private companies this year for $1.69
billion.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Richard Chang)