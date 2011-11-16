Nov 16 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is actively assessing options to export liquefied natural gas from North America, where it is a top producer of the fuel.

"In terms of exports from North America, whether it is the Gulf Coast or whether it is Western Canada, it's something we're actively looking at," Andrew Swiger, senior vice president of Exxon said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investors conference.

North America market is different from places where Exxon has LNG projects because the gas is not stranded without a viable market, so the company is mulling options, Swiger said in remarks broadcast on the Internet.

Exxon has 340,000 shale gas acres in Western Canada's Horn River Basin. The company also has a stake in the Golden Pass LNG Terminal in Texas. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gunna Dickson)