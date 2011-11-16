Nov 16 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is actively
assessing options to export liquefied natural gas from North
America, where it is a top producer of the fuel.
"In terms of exports from North America, whether it is the
Gulf Coast or whether it is Western Canada, it's something
we're actively looking at," Andrew Swiger, senior vice
president of Exxon said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
investors conference.
North America market is different from places where Exxon
has LNG projects because the gas is not stranded without a
viable market, so the company is mulling options, Swiger said
in remarks broadcast on the Internet.
Exxon has 340,000 shale gas acres in Western Canada's Horn
River Basin. The company also has a stake in the Golden Pass
LNG Terminal in Texas.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gunna
Dickson)