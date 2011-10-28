(Adds details)

JAKARTA Oct 28 Exxon Mobil Corp has awarded two engineering contracts to build floating storage and offloading facilities at the Banyu Urip oilfield, and said this will lead to full production of 165,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its Cepu block in three years.

The award to Sembawang Shipyard, a subsidiary of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine , and to Indonesian firm PT Scorpa Pranedya, come as the U.S. oil giant and partner state energy firm Pertamina aim to boost output from 20,000 bpd now.

The Cepu block in Java, Indonesia's biggest oil find in the last decade, will help to limit declining output in the former OPEC member.

"We are working closely with (regulator) BPMigas, Pertamina and our other co-venture partners to bring the Banyu Urip resources into full production as soon as possible," Terry S. McPhail, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil affiliates in Indonesia, said in a statement.

With engineering, procurement and construction contracts targeted to be completed within 36 months, the start-up of full field production will occur shortly afterwards, pending regulatory approval, the statement said.

Full-field development will come from 49 wells, a central processing facility, and a 95 km pipeline to transfer the processed oil to a 1.7 million-barrel floating storage unit.

All crude produced from Banyu Urip is currently being sold to the domestic market. The project plans to recover approximately 450 million barrels of oil.

Mobil Cepu Ltd, a unit of ExxonMobil, is the operator of the Cepu Block. Exxon Mobil holds a 45 percent stake in the block, with Pertamina holding another 45 percent. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)