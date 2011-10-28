JAKARTA Oct 28 Mobil Cepu Ltd, a unit of Exxon Mobil Corp , has awarded two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts to build floating storage and offloading facilities at Cepu's Banyu Urip oilfield to PT. Scorpa Pranedya, in a consortium with Sembawang Shipyard, a Sembcorp Marine subsidiary .

"We are working closely with (regulator) BPMIGAS, Pertamina and our other co-venture partners to bring the Banyu Urip resources into full production as soon as possible, while ensuring safe and reliable operations," said Terry S. McPhail, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil affiliates in Indonesia, said in a statement.

Full-field development is planned to produce 165,000 barrels of oil per day from facilities that include 49 wells on three well pads, a central processing facility, and a 95-kmr longpipeline to transfer the processed oil to the 1.7 million barrel FSO unit. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Ramthan Hussain; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)