JAKARTA Oct 28 Mobil Cepu Ltd, a unit of Exxon
Mobil Corp , has awarded two engineering, procurement and
construction (EPC) contracts to build floating storage and
offloading facilities at Cepu's Banyu Urip oilfield to PT.
Scorpa Pranedya, in a consortium with Sembawang Shipyard, a
Sembcorp Marine subsidiary .
"We are working closely with (regulator) BPMIGAS, Pertamina
and our other co-venture partners to bring the Banyu Urip
resources into full production as soon as possible, while
ensuring safe and reliable operations," said Terry S. McPhail,
President and General Manager of ExxonMobil affiliates in
Indonesia, said in a statement.
Full-field development is planned to produce 165,000 barrels
of oil per day from facilities that include 49 wells on three
well pads, a central processing facility, and a 95-kmr
longpipeline to transfer the processed oil to the 1.7 million
barrel FSO unit.
