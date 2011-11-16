* 44,000 bpd line, South Bend to Krotz Springs, Louisiana

* Heavy Louisiana Sweet strengthens against other grades

* Government denied request to ease repair requirements

* Line had been shut temporarily for repair in July

* Reopened September 19, closed again October 31 (Adds background, details of permit rejection)

HOUSTON, Nov 16 Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Pipeline Co has shut indefinitely its Southwest System Pipeline, a carrier of Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude oil, after the government refused to ease repair requirements, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

HLS HLS- has moved to a $2-a-barrel premium to Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- since last week on the U.S. cash crude market, selling for $16 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate Tuesday, while LLS sold for $14 over.

Shutdown of the 12-inch, 44,000 barrels per day line Oct. 31 came after the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration refused a request to modify repair criteria for the 34.5-mile segment from South Bend to Krotz Springs, Louisiana.

Exxon Mobil asked PHMSA to raise damage threshholds for PHMSA-required repair of corrosion and dents in the line, much of which is 60 years old. Exxon Mobil argued that lowering operating pressure and increasing line surveillance justified a waiver.

Exxon Mobil made alternative shipping arrangements available to customers, the spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Alon (ALJ.N), which operates an 80,000 bpd refinery at Krotz Springs, is running and has no crude supply problems due to the pipeline shutdown.

Exxon Mobil announced in July it was temporarily shutting the line for maintenance and predicted the shutdown would last a few weeks.

The line reopened Sept. 19 pending approval of Exxon Mobil's request for modified repair criteria, which PHMSA denied in a letter dated Sept. 30. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)