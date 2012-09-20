Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
WARSAW, Sept 20 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil will return two out of its six shale gas concessions in Poland to the country's Environment Ministry after test wells failed to justify further exploration, the company's spokesman in Poland told Reuters.
Exxon, which decided not to go ahead with the projects in June, held one of the two licenses together with a unit of France's Total.
Exxon spokesman Adam Kopysc said it was too early to comment on the future of the its remaining four permits in Poland.
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.