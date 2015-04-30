UPDATE 1-Oil prices fall on record U.S. crude stocks, rising production
* U.S. crude stocks up 1.6 mln barrels to record 535.5 mln barrels
April 30 Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday reported a 46 percent decline in quarterly earnings as a steep drop in crude prices cut into profits at the world's largest publicly traded oil company.
The Irving, Texas company had a first-quarter profit of $4.9 billion, or $1.17 per share, compared with $9.1 billion, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas output was 4.2 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), an increase of 97,000 barrels from a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SINGAPORE, April 6 Oil prices fell on Thursday as record U.S. crude inventories underscored that markets remain bloated by high production and brimming storage despite efforts led by OPEC to cut output and prop up prices.
