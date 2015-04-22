April 22 ExxonMobil Corp has agreed to pay more than $5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal Clean Water Act and state environmental laws in connection with a 2013 crude oil spill from the Pegasus Pipeline in Mayflower, Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The consent decree calls for Exxon to pay $4.19 million in civil penalties, $600,000 to fund an environmental project, and $280,000 to cover Arkansas' litigation costs, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)