KIEV, Sept 30 Ukraine's state-run energy firm
Naftogaz and U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil have
signed a preliminary agreement on exploring and developing shale
gas deposits in Ukraine, Naftogaz said late on Thursday.
According to the U.S.-based Energy Information
Administration, Ukraine has Europe's fourth-largest shale gas
reserves at 42 trillion cubic feet (1.2 trillion cubic metres),
trailing Poland, France and Norway.
The former Soviet republic is keen to boost domestic gas
output to ease its dependence on Russia which has led to
frequent rows over price in the last few years.
Naftogaz did not disclose any details of its agreement with
ExxonMobil, which is an active shale gas player in neighbouring
Poland. Last month, Ukraine said it would sign a $800 million
shale gas deal with Shell (RDSa.L).
Naftogaz said it had also signed a cooperation agreement
with Total on potential Black Sea shelf gas
exploration and a service deal with Halliburton .
In January 2009, a pricing row between Moscow and Kiev
resulted in the stoppage of Russian gas flows to Europe for
about two weeks, tarnishing Moscow's image as a reliable
exporter and spurring a European quest for new suppliers.
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's administration says
the agreement that ended the 2009 row, brokered by then prime
minister Yulia Tymoshenko, was a sell-out of national interests,
although it is abiding by the terms.
But Ukraine and Russia have so far failed to agree on new
conditions for gas supply, although the sides have stepped up
contacts in recent weeks and announce significant progress in
the negotiations.
(Reporting By Olzhas Auyezov)