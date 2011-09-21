BRIEF-SoCalGas to pay $8.5 mln for Aliso Canyon leak settlement with Calif. regulator
Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):
* Facility will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons
* Says facility to be completed in 2013 (Follows alerts)
Sept 21 ExxonMobil Chemical said it will build a facility to make synthetic lubricant base stocks at its refining and chemical complex in Baytown, Texas.
Synthetic base stocks are used to produce engine oils, transmission fluids, industrial oils, greases and other lubricants.
The facility will have a production capacity of 50,000 tons per year.
The commodity petrochemicals maker said it expects the facility to be completed in 2013. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 South Australia was hit by a short power outage late on Wednesday as searing heat led to a spike in electricity use, just months after a major blackout hit industry and forced a review of energy security in the renewables-dependent state.
PARIS, Feb 8 Part of Paris' metro underground train service was disrupted on Wednesday night because of an electrical fault that caused smoke at one of the stations, police in the French capital said.