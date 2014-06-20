BRIEF-Nuance prices $350 mln offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 20 Audit firm EY said on Friday it would appeal a Hong Kong court's ruling that Chinese law does not protect the working papers of mainland companies.
The audit firm said it would give relevant records located in Hong Kong to Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). It said it had already turned over working papers located in China on former client Standard Water to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and that EY's preference was for the CSRC to give those papers to the SFC. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
TOKYO, March 14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) jumped over 6 percent on Tuesday after an international arbitrator ruled in its favour over a $6.7 billion compensation claim against the company related to the shutdown of California's San Onofre nuclear plant.