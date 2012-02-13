Feb 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it agreed to buy privately owned eye drug firm Eyetech Inc, to expand its ophthalmology business.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Valeant said it would include an upfront payment and potential future milestones.

The deal is expected to be "immediately accretive," Valeant said in a statement.

In February, Valeant bought Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd for about $86 million, boosting the Canadian company's presence in the sports food supplement market.

In January, Valeant withdrew its sweetened takeover bid for Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc, citing a lack of progress in talks.

Shares of Valeant closed at C$48.11 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)