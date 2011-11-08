(Keith Mullin is Editor-at-large of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters service. The views expressed are his own)

by Keith Mullin

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - They've spent the past two years building the tunnel. Are we close to being able to see light at the end of it? In other words, are we entering the darkest period before we see the beginning of the resolution phase of the European debt crisis? It's impossible to say, but there's a real sense that we're embarking on a new stage that may be more difficult for the power of the markets to influence. The sovereign debt crisis has always been a political crisis as much as a financial one, but any move towards resolution has tended to be played out in the markets via asset price volatility driven by a degree of financial market gangsterism.

But now that we've reached the stage where sovereign leaders are starting to fall, my sense is that it may play temporarily against the power and gaming of the markets to force intended outcomes in favour of the power and gaming of political process. The one commodity that this buys Italy, Greece and the EFSF is (limited) time.

To date, "the market" has influenced how issues have been tabled at the endless round of EU/EZ summits to deal with the debt crisis. But the market's broad lack of familiarity with the complex national political cross-currents in Greece, Italy and beyond may weaken their hand. The fate of Berlusconi and the shape of the new Greek government are bringing new forces into play.

Let's be clear, the market has already pushed Italy to the edge and Greece is hanging on by its fingertips. Whatever governments are in place by the end of this week or whenever have limited room for manoeuvre. The term structure of Italian government bonds evidences anxiety, confusion and uncertainty: 2/10-year BTP spreads are at their lowest since the 2008 financial crisis; 10s were forced as high as 6.74% at one point; 5/10s are inverted; bid/ask spreads have widened to levels not seen since the ECB kicked off its bond purchase programme; the 480bp-area spread to Bunds is at levels not seen since the mid-1990s; clearing houses are close to demanding additional collateral for BTPs; while Italian banks needed more than 111bn euros in ECB funding in October. It's a pretty grim picture. Italy is close to losing market access.

I'll be fascinated to see how markets react to whatever changes come out of Greece and Italy. There's likely to be a relief rally while everyone gets their head around the new order, which could open a brief window to make opportunistic trading gains. A Reuters survey found that Italy's bond spreads will tighten by 100bp if the government falls. That may well be the case as a first-move knee-jerk reaction, but it's far from certain where they go after that. For all of the market noise around developments, there's very little activity. Investors and Street dealers have all but given up pretending there's a market out there.

BUYING TIME

If the vagaries of national political process have bought politicians some time, EZ officials have bought themselves some time on plans to leverage the EFSF by planning to seek public comment on their plans. SPIVs may thankfully have given way to CIFs (Co-Investment Funds) but whatever they are called, the draft technical document outlining the structure ("Terms of Reference for Consultation with Market Participants. Maximising the capacity of the EFSF") isn't due until the end of November. The plan is to consult a range of stakeholders from the financial markets, ratings agencies etc. before details are finalised.

The two basic ideas are still there. The EFSF will hold the equity stub of any tranched CIF issuance. The first-loss guarantee plan on new debt is still very much on the table, too. EZ technocrats have stuck with the plan, first tabled several weeks ago, to attach EFSF guarantees to host sovereign bonds like warrants. The guarantees can be detached and will trade separately.

While the two pieces have to be presented together to effect repayment at redemption, I can see the investment banks jumping on the naked guarantees in the interim to create a new vein of leveraged structured products.

The big question is: Is the EFSF flogging a dead horse? That its cheap 10-year bond was a dog won't have endeared it to potential investors. Its latest efforts to secure third-party commitments to the co-investment vehicle was also a humiliating flop. At this stage, I'd counsel less talk and more action.

SPURT IN US IPOS

While Europe hold its breath, I felt I had to comment, a whole world away, on the spurt of US IPOs in marketing. Groupon's (GRPN.O) IPO last week seems to have lifted spirits among stock sellers and underwriters. IFR's US ECM Daily Briefing reported that US$2.3bn in IPOs and follow-ons launched on Monday. There are now 14 US IPOs in excess of US$50m on the road.

Five IPOs are scheduled to price this week. Another five -- Delphi Automotive, InvenSense, Intermolecular, Mattress Firm Holdings and Manning & Napier -- launched on Monday.

As well as IPOs, five follow-ons -- Triumph Group (TGI.N), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N), Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS.N), Legacy Reserves (LGCY.O) and Canada's Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO) -- also launched Monday seeking up to US$1.2bn.

That's pretty impressive. If I were a betting man, I'd put a wager that not all of these will get over the finishing line, but hey, if window markets are all you've got, they're all you've got.

