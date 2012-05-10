TEL AVIV May 10 Brokerage Harel Finance lowered its price target for shares in EZchip Semiconductor, a provider of network processors, to $49 from $52, citing a disappointing outlook from Cisco Systems that could affect EZchip's sector.

Harel maintained an outperform rating for EZchip, whose shares closed at $43.14 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

They were trading up 9.9 percent at 162.7 shekels in Thursday afternoon trade in Tel Aviv after the company reported better than expected earnings in the first quarter.

($1 = 3.82 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)