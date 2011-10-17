(Follows alerts)
Oct 17 Pawn and payday lender EZCORP Inc
said it bought substantially all of the assets of Cash
Converters United LC, including seven stores in Virginia and
Pennsylvania, and franchise rights to use the brand and name in
several other states.
EZCORP had ended an agreement with Cash Converters
International Ltd to acquire a controlling stake in the
Perth-based peer following an Australian government move to cap
small credit contract fees.
The acquired stores operate the Cash Converters' buy/sell
model rather than the pawn model used in EZCORP's other U.S.
stores.
The acquired franchise rights include the exclusive right to
develop Cash Converters stores in Virginia, North Florida and
Eastern Pennsylvania, the company said in a statement.
The acquisition, which was completed on Oct. 12, also
includes a right to acquire the Cash Converters franchise rights
in the District of Columbia and 17 other states in the East,
South, Midwest and Southwest.
EZCORP shares, which closed at $27.65 on Nasdaq on Monday,
were up 3 percent after market.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)