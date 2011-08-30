(Refiles to add Reuters Instrument Code for Cash Converters)

* Ends deal on Australian govt's proposal to cap fees

* EZCORP to remain 33 pct shareholder of Cash Converters

Aug 30 Pawn and payday lender EZCORP Inc said it has ended an agreement with Cash Converters International Ltd to acquire a controlling stake in the Perth-based peer after an Australian government move to cap small credit contract fees.

In March, EZCORP proposed to buy about 76.6 million Cash Converters shares at 91 Australian cents per share, which would have given it a controlling interest of about 53 percent.

Last week, the Australian government proposed to limit the amount of fees chargeable for "small amount credit contracts."

The proposal could affect Cash Converters' consumer loan business in Australia, EZCORP said in a statement.

"We still have a significant investment in Cash Converters -- we remain a 33 percent shareholder and we own the master franchise rights for the Cash Converters business in Canada," EZCORP Chief Executive Paul Rothamel said.

