* Q4 EPS $0.72 vs est $0.70
* Q4 rev $234.1 mln vs est $226.5 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $3.05-$3.10 vs est $3.01
(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 EZCORP Inc posted quarterly
results above market estimates, helped by an almost one-fifth
increase in revenue, and forecast 2012 profit above consensus.
The pawn- and payday-lender expects its 2012 earnings to be
between $3.05 and $3.10 a share.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.01 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth-quarter, the company earned $36.4 million, or
72 cents a share, compared with $27.9 million, or 56 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $234.1 million.
Analysts expected the company to earn 70 cents a share, on
revenue of $226.5 million.
Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose up to 7
percent to $30.4, before losing their value and were down 2
percent at $27.95 in extended trade.
They closed at $28.42 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)