DUBAI Dec 7 Ezdan Holding, one of the largest private real estate developers in Qatar, said on Wednesday it had secured an 8-year $460 million Islamic syndicated facility.

Dubai bank Mashreq was the sole coordinator of the financing, in which 10 regional, Asian and international financial institutions participated, Ezdan said in a statement.

Mashreq Al Islami, Mashreq's Islamic unit, along with Dubai Islamic Bank and HSBC acted as initial mandated lead arrangers and book runners for the facility. (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)