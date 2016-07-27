DUBAI, July 27 Qatar's Ezdan Holding reported a 1.7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a bourse statement.

Ezdan, founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family, made 341.5 million riyals ($93.8 million) in the three months to June 30, the company said. This compared with 335.7 million riyals in the same period of 2015.

The firm made a net profit of 927.1 million riyals in the first six months of 2016, according to a bourse filing, compared with 858.2 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)