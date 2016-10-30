DUBAI Oct 30 Qatar's Ezdan Holding reported flat third-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 363 million riyals ($99.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, versus 364 million riyals a year earlier.  Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.  Ezdan's nine-month net profit 1.29 billion riyals, up from 1.22 billion riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)