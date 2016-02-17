DUBAI Feb 17 Qatar's Ezdan Holding Group reported a 27.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

Ezdan, founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family, made 439.7 million riyals ($117.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations based on previous statements as it did not provide a quarterly breakdown. This compared with 345.3 million riyals in the same period of 2014.

The company made a net profit of 1.66 billion riyals in 2015, according to a stock exchange filing, up from 1.36 billion riyals in the previous year.

The company recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share for 2015, up from the 0.4 riyals per share proposed payout for 2014, according to bourse data. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)