DUBAI May 3 Qatar's Ezdan Holding has mandated HSBC and Dubai-based Mashreq as joint global coordinators for its planned $2 billion sukuk programme, the property developer said on Tuesday.

Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Mashreq will be joint lead managers and book runners for the issue, Ezdan said in a bourse statement.

The banks will arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Britain starting on Thursday, it said.

Any issue will be subject to market conditions, Ezdan added.

The developer, which was founded by members of the ruling al-Thani family, last month received shareholder approval to raise $2 billion through sukuk issuance.

(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)