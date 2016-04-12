China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
DUBAI, April 12 Qatar's Ezdan Holding said on Tuesday it received shareholder approval to raise $2 billion through the issuance of sukuk.
A real estate developer founded by members of the ruling al-Thani family, Ezdan could issue in dollars or in other currencies and the offering could be through one or a series of Islamic bonds, it said in a bourse filing.
The developer did not elaborate on the tenure or timeframe of the sukuk issue.
In October, it was announced the firm had raised $500 million through a sharia-compliant loan of five years duration. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, April 14, as markets are closed for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04132017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat