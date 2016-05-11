DUBAI May 11 Qatar's Ezdan Holding
has priced a $500 million five-year sukuk issue, a document from
lead managers said on Wednesday, in the firm's debut
international debt sale.
The wakala-structured transaction carries a profit rate of
4.375 percent, equivalent to a spread over midswaps of 333 basis
points, the document said. The reoffer price was 99.446 percent.
Under a wakala structure, a portfolio of sharia-compliant
assets is managed on behalf of the sukuk certificate holders.
The firm, a real estate developer and investment firm
founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family,
had released pricing guidance on Tuesday in the area of
low-to-mid-300s over the same benchmark.
This was then focused on the area of 337.5 bps over midswaps
earlier on Wednesday, according to a separate update from lead
arrangers.
Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Mashreq arranged
the transaction and were joined in a bookrunner capacity by Abu
Dhabi Islamic Bank before its close, the document added.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Writing by David French; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)