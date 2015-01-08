Jan 8 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says Compania Espanola de Financiacion del Desarrollo (COFIDES SA) grants the company a loan of 3 million euros ($4 million) financed by Fund For Investments Abroad (FIEX) and own resources

* Says COFIDES contributes to the expansion of company in Latin America Source text: bit.ly/1BOy1EF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8466 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)