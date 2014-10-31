Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Said on Thursday 9-month sales up 54 percent to 175.8 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA up 17 percent to 6.8 million euros
* 9-month net loss 7.7 million euros versus net loss 17.9 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1wjj4Kq
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)