SINGAPORE, July 1 Singapore-based oilfield
service firm Ezion Holdings Ltd said it is proposing a
rights issue to raise as much as about S$141.3 million ($105
million).
Funds raised from the issue could be used to help fit out
and re-purpose its fleet, buy marine assets and boost
operational flexibility, it said in a statement late on
Thursday.
It proposed issuing up to 487.3 million rights shares at
S$0.29, or a discount of about 44 percent to its closing price
on Thursday.
In a separate statement, Ezion said it had set up a joint
venture company with a Chinese state-owned enterprise for the
chartering of service rigs to support the offshore wind farm
market.
($1 = 1.3470 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)