MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 Mexican national oil company Pemex produced 10.6 percent less crude oil in January than in the same month last year, the company said.
SINGAPORE Jan 26 Singapore's oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has won a charter contract worth about $93.5 million to provide a service rig to a national oil company over four and a half years.
Ezion, who earlier asked for a trading halt, said they will resume trading at 0300 GMT. It did not identify the national oil company. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.