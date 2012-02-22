SINGAPORE Feb 22 Singapore's Ezion Holdings Ltd said had secured a three-year charter contract worth up to $118 million to provide a service rig to a European-based multinational oil firm.

Ezion said on Wednesday the rig will be used to support the oil company's oil and gas activities in offshore Myanmar. Ezion did not provide the name of company.

"The service rig is expected to be deployed and working in the field of Yadana before the end of 2012 after its refurbishment and upgrading," Ezion said in a statement. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)