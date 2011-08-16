(Changes name of division to EMAS AMC)
SINGAPORE Aug 16 Singapore offshore services
firm Ezra has won a contract from U.S. oil giant
Chevron in Thailand that could be worth as much as $300
million.
The Singapore firm said on Tuesday its offshore construction
division EMAS AMC will install a number of wellhead platforms
and associated pipelines in the Gulf of Thailand for Chevron for
a three-year period starting in early 2012.
The Chevron Thailand deal will raise Ezra's offshore and
marine construction order book to over $600 million, it said in
a statement.
Ezra's spokesman declined to reveal the deal size, but a
statement from the firm dated July 14 had put the order book at
more than $300 million.
The Chevron project may be extended for an additional two
years which means it could extend till 2016.
