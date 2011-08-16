(Changes name of division to EMAS AMC)

SINGAPORE Aug 16 Singapore offshore services firm Ezra has won a contract from U.S. oil giant Chevron in Thailand that could be worth as much as $300 million.

The Singapore firm said on Tuesday its offshore construction division EMAS AMC will install a number of wellhead platforms and associated pipelines in the Gulf of Thailand for Chevron for a three-year period starting in early 2012.

The Chevron Thailand deal will raise Ezra's offshore and marine construction order book to over $600 million, it said in a statement.

Ezra's spokesman declined to reveal the deal size, but a statement from the firm dated July 14 had put the order book at more than $300 million.

The Chevron project may be extended for an additional two years which means it could extend till 2016. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)